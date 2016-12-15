版本:
BRIEF-Shaw extends its $1.5 bln dollar credit facility

Dec 15 Shaw Communications Inc :

* Shaw Communications Inc- has amended terms of its five-year $1.5 billion bank credit facility

* Shaw Communications Inc- maturity date of facility was extended from december 2019 to December 2021

* Shaw extends its $1.5 billion dollar credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

