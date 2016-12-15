版本:
BRIEF-Teleflex enters into agreements with certain of its convertible note holders

Dec 15 Teleflex Inc :

* Teleflex -agreed to exchange about $91.7 million aggregate principal amount of notes for cash in an amount equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount

* Teleflex enters into separate privately negotiated agreements with certain of its convertible note holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

