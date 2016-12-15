版本:
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros and IronPlanet Receive Requests for Additional Information and Documentary Material under HSR Act

Dec 15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - Plan to respond expeditiously to second requests and continue to expect that transaction will close by end of Q2 2017

* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet receive requests for additional information and documentary material under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

