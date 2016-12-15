版本:
BRIEF-Biox announces 2016 Q4 and full year results

Dec 15 Biox Corp

* Biox announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share C$0.01

* Q4 sales C$27.94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

