BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell prices offering of additional $200 mln of 7 pct senior notes due 2024

Dec 15 Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - Notes will be issued at a price of 105.000% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from September 22, 2016

* Cincinnati Bell Inc. prices offering of additional $200 million of 7.000% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

