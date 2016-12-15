版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Weatherford appoints new chief financial officer - Regional Operations

Dec 15 Weatherford International Plc :

* Says Christoph Bausch appointed cfo

* Weatherford appoints new chief financial officer and names new president - Regional Operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

