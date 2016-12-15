版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge Ozark pipeline launches a binding open season for additional transportation services

Dec 15 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp :

* Enbridge Pipelines - in-service date of expansion is expected to be during Q2 of 2018.

* Enbridge Ozark pipeline launches a binding open season for additional transportation services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

