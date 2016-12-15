版本:
BRIEF-Four Corners Property Trust reports acquisition of 4 Hardee's restaurant properties for $7.0 mln

Dec 15 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- restaurants are occupied under a new triple-net master lease with 20-year term

* FCPT announces acquisition of four hardee's restaurant properties for $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

