BRIEF-Spectra Energy stockholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Enbridge

Dec 15 Spectra Energy Corp :

* Co, Enbridge expect to complete the merger in the first quarter of 2017

* Spectra Energy - approximately 73 percent of total outstanding shares of Spectra energy common stock were voted in favor of transaction

* Spectra Energy stockholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Enbridge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

