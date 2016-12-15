版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-DGSE says John Loftus appointed president and CEO

Dec 15 DGSE Companies Inc :

* DGSE Companies Inc - announced that John R. Loftus has been appointed to positions of chairman of board, president and chief executive officer

* DGSE Companies Inc - Loftus replaces Matthew M. Peakes, who resigned from board effective December 10, 2016

* DGSE Companies announces appointment of new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐