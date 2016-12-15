版本:
BRIEF-OpenText announces pricing of reopening of senior unsecured fixed rate notes

Dec 15 Open Text Corp :

* Open Text Corp - priced its offering of an additional U.S. $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Open Text Corp - notes are being issued at a price equal to 102.75% of their face value (plus accrued interest from Dec 1

* OpenText announces the pricing of reopening of senior unsecured fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

