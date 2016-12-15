版本:
BRIEF-DXI Energy provides Woodrush BC project update

Dec 15 Dxi Energy Inc :

* DXI Energy - company will immediately implement a remedial program at woodrush designed to improve daily oil production to 200 bopd range

* DXI Energy Inc- company is presently negotiating to secure capital to pursue proposed drilling program in Q1 & Q2 2017

* DXI Energy provides Woodrush BC project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

