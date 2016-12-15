版本:
BRIEF-Blue Bird reports refinancing of term loan and revolving credit facility

Dec 15 Blue Bird Corp :

* Blue Bird Corp - refinancing expected to save company approximately $4 million in fiscal year 2017

* Blue Bird Corp - refinanced its $160 million term loan and $75 million revolving line of credit

* Blue Bird announces refinancing of term loan and revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

