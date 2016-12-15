BRIEF-Acerus announces NATESTO license agreement with Hyundai Pharm

Dec 15 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation- acerus is eligible to receive a milestone payment upon regulatory approval of natesto in south korea

* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation - will receive non-refundable upfront fee, with a first instalment paid at signing and remaining payable in jan 2017

* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation- acerus will oversee manufacturing of natesto and receive a supply price for product

