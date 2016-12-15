版本:
BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. reports fourth quarter results

Dec 15 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc :

* Qtrly ffo $0.36 per class a common share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Urstadt biddle properties inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 operating results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

