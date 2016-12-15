版本:
BRIEF-Vericel corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock

Dec 15 Vericel Corp :

* Vericel-Net proceeds to be used primarily to support commercialization of maci, expand promotional efforts for epicel, expand, optimize manufacturing

* Vericel Corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

