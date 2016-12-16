版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 08:24 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Multi-Family REIT announces US$40.0 mln property acquisition in Austin, Texas

Dec 15 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp

* Intends to fund purchase of Lenox with proceeds from previously announced sale of Livingston Apartments

* And intends to fund purchase of Lenox with new first mortgage financing in amount of approximately $20 million

* Announces US$40.0 million property acquisition in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐