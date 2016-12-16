版本:
BRIEF-International Tower Hill Mines announces $22 mln non-brokered private placement

Dec 15 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd

* Offering to consist of 45.8 million common shares of co at a price of $0.48 per share

* International Tower Hill Mines announces US$22 million non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

