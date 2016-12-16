版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 08:29 BJT

BRIEF-Tesoro announces pricing of $850 mln 4.750 pct senior notes due 2023

Dec 15 Tesoro Corp

* Anticipates that offering will be completed on December 22, 2016

* Tesoro announces pricing of $850 million 4.750 pct senior notes due 2023 and $750 million 5.125 pct senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐