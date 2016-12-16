BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Interoil Corp
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
* Entered into amended and restated arrangement agreement with Exxonmobil that extends outside date of transaction to march 31, 2017
* Termination fee that may become payable by company in certain circumstances has been increased from $67 million to $100 million
* New record date set for January 10, 2017 for shareholder meeting anticipated in mid-February 2017
* Company expects to mail revised mic in mid-January 2017
* Under terms, Exxonmobil also agreed to make a contingent resource payment
* CRP to provide for additional cash payment of about $7.07 per co share for each tcfe gross resource certification of Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe
* Additional cash payment up to a cap of 11 tcfe of certified resource, up from July arrangement agreement, which was capped at 10 tcfe
* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.