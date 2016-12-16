版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 10:39 BJT

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics prices convertible senior notes offering

Dec 15 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :

* notes to bear interest at 3.00% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 & Dec 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2017

* Amicus Therapeutics announces pricing of offering of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

