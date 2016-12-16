BRIEF-Chemtrade to buy Canexus for $1.65 cash per share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :
* Says arrangement values canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $900 million
* Indirect wholly-owned unit of fund entered into agreement to buy all shares of Canexus Corporation
* Says pursuant to arrangement, canexus shareholders will receive $1.65 in cash per common share
* Chemtrade enters into agreement to acquire Canexus for $1.65 cash per share in a board-supported plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.