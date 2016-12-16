BRIEF-Canexus to be bought by Chemtrade for $1.65 per share

Dec 15 Canexus Corp :

* Says transaction is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement under business corporations act (Alberta)

* Says Canexus' board of directors unanimously determined that arrangement is in best interests of canexus

* Longview Communications is Canexus' communications advisor. Kingsdale Shareholder Services is Canexus' strategic shareholder services advisor

* Says deal arrangement reflects an enterprise value of approximately $900 million for canexus

* Says board will recommend that Canexus shareholders vote in favour of arrangement

* Canexus announces agreement to be acquired by Chemtrade for $1.65 per share