公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 10:45 BJT

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy prices 29 mln share offering at $21.5 per share

Dec 15 Gulfport Energy Corp :

* Says priced public offering of 29 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $21.50 per share

* Gulfport Energy Corporation announces pricing of its common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

