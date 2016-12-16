版本:
BRIEF-Gulfport Energy prices $600 mln senior notes offering

Dec 15 Gulfport Energy Corp :

* Says net proceeds to Gulfport from sale of notes will be approximately $591 million

* Says has priced at par an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes due 2025

* Gulfport Energy Corporation prices $600 million offering of 6.375% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

