BRIEF-Limbach Holdings prices offering of 1.6 mln shares at $13.5 per share

Dec 15 Limbach Holdings Inc :

* priced offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock of company at a price to public of $13.50 per share

* Limbach Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

