BRIEF-American Hotel acquires 3 embassy suites by Hilton branded hotels

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP -
* Deal for approximately U.S. $124.0 million
* $65 million mortgage loan is expected to have a 10-year term, with interest-only payments for first three years
* Fund purchase, using combination of portion of net proceeds from recently announced offering of units, $65.0 million cmbs loan
* $65 million mortgage loan, after frist three years, to be amortized over a 30-year period for remaining seven years
* $65 million mortgage loan is expected to have a fixed interest rate of about 4.70% for entire 10-year term
* Deal is expected to close in late January 2017
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP announces the acquisition of a strategic portfolio of three embassy suites by Hilton branded hotels with a total of 782 guestrooms
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.