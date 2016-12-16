BRIEF-Honeywell reaffirms 2017 earnings forecast of $6.85/shr - $7.10/shr

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell provides 2017 outlook; earnings per share guidance of $6.85 - $7.10
* Reaffirmed its Q4 and full year 2016 sales and earnings guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.60, revenue view $39.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $10.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full-year 2017 earnings per share view $6.85 to $7.10
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Honeywell International Inc says earnings growth is driven by organic sales growth up 1 percent - 3 percent in 2017
* Honeywell -"Continuing to improve growth profile through strategic portfolio actions and expect to see better sales, EPS growth, margin expansion in 2017"
* Honeywell International Inc - Sees 2017 EPS growth of 6 percent - 10 percent
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.