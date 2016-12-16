BRIEF-Ionis earns $28 mln from Astrazeneca for drug to treat cancer

Dec 16 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - as ionis-kras-2.5(rx) advances in development, co eligible for up to $137 million additional development, milestone payment

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals inc - astrazeneca will be responsible for further developing and commercializing ionis-kras-2.5

* In addition, ionis is eligible to receive up to low double-digit royalties from sales of drug

* Ionis earns $28 million from astrazeneca for a new drug to treat cancer