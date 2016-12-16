版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Bruker says acquires Active Spectrum's Micro-ESR business

Dec 16 Bruker Corp

* Financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Bruker announces acquisition of active spectrum micro-esr business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

