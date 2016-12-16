BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces 2017 production and financial guidance

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Turquoise Hill Resources -
* Lower production compared to 2016 result of about one-quarter less copper head grade, about one-half less gold head grade
* Capital expenditures for 2017 on a cash-basis are expected to be approximately $100 million for open-pit operations
* Continues to expect production from first underground draw bell in mid-2020,first sustainable production beginning early 2021
* Oyu Tolgoi expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017
* Operating cash costs for 2017 are expected to be approximately $720 million
* Capital expenditures for 2017 on a cash-basis are expected to be $825 million to $925 million for underground development
* Turquoise Hill announces 2017 production and financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.