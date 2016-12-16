版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Conifex to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4

Dec 16 Conifex Timber Inc -

* Discharged in full its outstanding $12 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued in 2014

* Unit received additional property damage and business interruption insurance proceeds in amount of $5.45 million

* Expects to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4 as a result of additional insurance proceeds

* Conifex Power received a total of $17 million under insurance claim, which has now been fully settled

* Conifex provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐