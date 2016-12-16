BRIEF-Conifex to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Conifex Timber Inc -
* Discharged in full its outstanding $12 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued in 2014
* Unit received additional property damage and business interruption insurance proceeds in amount of $5.45 million
* Expects to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4 as a result of additional insurance proceeds
* Conifex Power received a total of $17 million under insurance claim, which has now been fully settled
* Conifex provides corporate update
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.