BRIEF-Ibex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Dec 16 Ibex Technologies Inc -

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.01

* "We expect flat sales in coming fiscal year"

* Ibex reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 sales C$1.211 million versus C$1.415 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

