BRIEF-Ingles Markets Q4 same store sales rose 1.6 pct

Dec 16 Ingles Markets Inc -

* Quarterly earnings per share for class a common stock $0.70

* Ingles Markets Inc reports sales and net income for fourth quarter and full fiscal year

* Q4 sales $962.4 million versus $952.8 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

