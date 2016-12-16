版本:
BRIEF-NantHealth announces pricing of $100 mln of 5.50 pct convertible notes

Dec 16 NantHealth Inc -

* Pricing of an aggregate of $100 million principal amount of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2021

* Estimates that aggregate net proceeds from offerings will be approximately $96.2 million

* NantHealth Inc announces pricing of $100 million of 5.50 pct convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

