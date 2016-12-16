版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Alamo Group says Helen Cornell to depart from board

Dec 16 Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo Group Inc announces departure of board member

* Alamo Group Inc - Helen Cornell will depart from board of directors effective December 16, 2016

* Alamo Group Inc - concurrent with Cornell's departure, Alamo Group has reduced size of its board from 8 to 7 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐