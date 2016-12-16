BRIEF-Mylan launches the first generic for Epipen auto-injector

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Mylan NV
* Mylan says authorized generic, which will reach pharmacies starting next week, has same drug formulation and device functionality as Epipen auto-injector
* Authorized generic for Epipen auto-injector is available in 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg strengths
* Launch of authorized generic for Epipen-injector at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $300 per epinephrine injection
* To further increase access to treatment, mylan has launched an additional patient purchase option at $300 per two-pack
* Mylan launches the first generic for Epipen (epinephrine injection, USP) auto-injector as an authorized generic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.