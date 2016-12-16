版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Finisar Corp announces pricing of upsized offering of $500 mln of convertible senior notes due 2036

Dec 16 Finisar Corp

* Finisar corp - pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2036

* Finisar corp - notes will mature on december 15, 2036, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed

* Finisar corporation announces pricing of upsized offering of $500,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

