BRIEF-Cummins says to repurchase up to $1 bln in shares of common stock

Dec 16 Cummins Inc

* Cummins inc says to repurchase up to $1 billion in shares of common stock upon completion of its 2015 $1 billion share repurchase program

* Cummins inc. Approves share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

