BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply announces acquisition of BJ Supply of Bristol, Pa.

Dec 16 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc :

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - BJ Supply's founder Joseph Pfluger will remain with company

* Beacon Roofing Supply announces acquisition of BJ Supply of Bristol, Pa. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

