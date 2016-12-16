版本:
BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics announces publication of phase 2 clinical data for Otlertuzumab

Dec 16 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :

* "latest data show combination of Otlertuzumab and bendamustine is well tolerated"

* Aptevo - exploring utility of otlertuzumab in combination with additional CLL therapies to evaluate clinical benefit in distinct CLL patient subgroup

* Aptevo Therapeutics announces publication of phase 2 clinical data for otlertuzumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

