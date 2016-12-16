版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Dec 16 Lonestar Resources US Inc

* Lonestar Resources US Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says offering 12.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

