BRIEF-Virtus investment partners announces agreement to acquire Ridgeworth Investments

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus investment partners announces agreement to acquire Ridgeworth Investments
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says will also acquire certain investments at their fair value as of closing, for total consideration of about $513 million
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc and Barclays Capital have provided committed debt financing for up to $475 million
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC acted as financial advisors to Virtus
* Transaction values Ridgeworth at $472 million
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says transaction, which has been approved by boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close in mid-2017
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says deal expected to be financed using existing balance sheet resources and combination of debt, equity, equity-linked securities
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says board of trustees of Ridgeworth mutual funds has approved reorganization of Ridgeworth mutual funds into Virtus mutual funds
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says RBC Capital Markets LLC acted as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was legal advisor to Ridgeworth
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.