公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Recro Pharma announces closing of $40 million public offering of common stock

Dec 16 Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro Pharma announces closing of $40 million public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

