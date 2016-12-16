BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says mid-stage data published in the British Journal of Haematology

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics Inc announces publication of clinical data from the phase 2 trial of TG-1101 (ublituximab) in combination with ibrutinib in the british journal of haematology
* An 88% overall response rate was reported at month 6 for all patients treated in phase 2 study of tg-1101
* Phase 2 study of tg-1101 data demonstrates combination to be well tolerated with limited grade 3/4 adverse events observed
* TG Therapeutics- "recently announced completion of enrollment in revised genuine trial and look forward to announcing top line data in first half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.