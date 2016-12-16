版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup announces early tender results of offers to purchase specified series of outstanding notes

Dec 16 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup announces early tender results of offers to purchase specified series of outstanding notes

* Citigroup says expiration date for offers continues to be 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on December 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

