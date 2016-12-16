BRIEF-Intertain announces debt financing to fund earn-out pre-payment

Dec 16 Intertain Group Ltd :

* Intertain announces debt financing to fund earn-out pre-payment

* Debt finance comprised of sterling equivalent £70 million incremental first lien term loan and a £90 million second lien term loan facility

* Proceeds from debt financing have been used to fund a £150 million pre-payment of earn-out payment

* Incremental first lien facility will mature in april 2022

* Second lien facility will mature in december 2022

* Raised additional debt finance in an aggregate sterling equivalent amount of £160 million

* Continues to expect that amount of earn-out will exceed amount of pre-payment

* Discussions with UK listing authority in relation to listing of Jackpotjoy Plc's ordinary shares on lse are continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: