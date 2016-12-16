BRIEF-Intertain announces debt financing to fund earn-out pre-payment

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Intertain Group Ltd :
* Intertain announces debt financing to fund earn-out pre-payment
* Debt finance comprised of sterling equivalent £70 million incremental first lien term loan and a £90 million second lien term loan facility
* Proceeds from debt financing have been used to fund a £150 million pre-payment of earn-out payment
* Incremental first lien facility will mature in april 2022
* Second lien facility will mature in december 2022
* Raised additional debt finance in an aggregate sterling equivalent amount of £160 million
* Continues to expect that amount of earn-out will exceed amount of pre-payment
* Continues to expect that amount of earn-out will exceed amount of pre-payment

* Discussions with UK listing authority in relation to listing of Jackpotjoy Plc's ordinary shares on lse are continuing
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.