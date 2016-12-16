BRIEF-MiMedx 2017 guidance forecasts revenue growth in excess of 21%, operating earnings growth in excess of 90%

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Mimedx Group Inc :
* MiMedx 2017 guidance forecasts revenue growth in excess of 21% and operating earnings growth in excess of 90%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69.4 million to $72.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244.5 million to $248 million
* MiMedx Group Inc says board of directors to authorize an increase in and extension of company's share repurchase program
* "Anticipating increased growth from Amniofill and Orthoflo Lyophilized, two new product lines we launched during Q3 of this year"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $300.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $70.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MiMedx Group Inc - Extends term of share repurchase program until December 31, 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $245.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MiMedx Group - Increase in share repurchase program gives company about $10 million remaining in share repurchase program that commenced in May, 2014
* MiMedx Group Inc says gross profit margins for 2017 expected to be in range of 86% to 88%
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.