BRIEF-Liberty Media gets antitrust clearance for Formula 1 deal

Dec 16 Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty media corp - acquisition is still expected to close before end of Q1 in 2017.

* Liberty media corporation announces receipt of required antitrust approvals in connection with pending acquisition of Formula 1 Source Further company coverage:

