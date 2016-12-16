版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Clarke names Kim Langille as CFO

Dec 16 Clarke Inc :

* Clarke Inc announces appointment of chief financial officer

* Says Kim Langille appointed CFO

* Langille has acted as interim chief financial officer since March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

